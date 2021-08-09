Air Combat: Specialized military training over Oregon
The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing is hosting Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 to conduct dissimilar air combat training (DACT) from August 10-21. VFA-37’s F-18 Super Hornets will fly in collaborative exercises with the 142nd Wing’s F-15 Eagles during the two-weeks of DACT. This specified training provides realistic combat scenarios for pilots to hone advanced aerial tactics that may be used against potential adversaries.www.thechronicleonline.com
