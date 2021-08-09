Oneida Health emergency room goes on temporary diversion

ONEIDA — On Monday afternoon, Oneida Health informed local Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Department of Health (DOH) that its emergency room would be going on diversion. Diversion is a temporary countermeasure that hospitals can activate to minimize the number of high acuity patients that may arrive by ambulance while they are experiencing an unusually high number of patients. The hospital’s emergency room is still able to provide care to walk-in patients during an ambulance diversion.