Tire Kingdom Partners With the American Heart Association

By Tire Review Staff
Tire Review
 7 days ago

Tire Kingdom said the staff lounge was transformed into a wellness area in an effort to improve mental and physical health for teachers, faculty and staff, enabling them to continue to provide support for students. The Royal Palm Beach High School wellness lounge includes an accent wall, furniture, meditation tools and wellness items, such as blood pressure cuffs, logs and instruction manuals. Tire Kingdom also shared its peel-a-deal cards with the team to provide special discounts at Tire Kingdom locations.

www.tirereview.com

