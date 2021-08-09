Five more charges dismissed in Cody Long case

Following a hearing called on Friday, Aug. 6, Tribal prosecutors have dismissed five of the seven remaining charges against Benjamin Cody Long. The One Feather had requested that the Court provide public notice of any hearings concerning Long, but in the case of this hearing, the reporter was not notified, so no first-hand observation by the paper was possible. During this meeting, Tribal prosecutors dismissed five counts of misusing Tribal money or property [Cherokee Code Section 14-70.42 (c)(1)]. Charges 20 CR 0466 through 20 CR 0470 were dismissed, leaving Charges 20 CR 0464 and 20 CR 0465.