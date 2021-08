MOUNT OLIVE TWP. – Three weeks after Budd Lake was cleared for bathing, it has been again closed because of excessive algae growth. A sign posted at the entrance to the lake by the N.J. Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) notes that tests taken on July 22 showed excessive hazardous algae bloom (HAB) levels and posed a “moderate health risk.” The DEP said people should refrain from swimming and kayaking and that pets should not go in the lake. Fishing and other kinds of boating may continue.