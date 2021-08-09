Weekend Drowning At Lake Camanche

Valley Springs, CA–A Stockton man in his mid-20s tragically drowned at Lake Camanche while swimming on the afternoon of August 8th, 2021. Calaveras Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Greg Stark says the man was swimming and experienced difficulty and went under the water. Calaveras County Marine Safety Deputies, East Bay Mud Rangers, and Amador Sheriff Officers were dispatched to assist in locating the victim. He was located at close to 5:00 pm by divers in about 8 feet of water, 50 feet from shore.