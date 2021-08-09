Central Texas Heat Advisory at least through tomorrow
The heat and humidity are going to stick with us all week long. Heat index values could reach the 105 to 110 range each afternoon, which gives us a Heat Advisory through *at least* Tuesday at 8 PM. Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.www.kwtx.com
