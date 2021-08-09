Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corbin, KY

Girdler man arrested after stealing truck; Police chase ends when truck hits another vehicle

Corbin Times Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORBIN — A Girdler man was charged Sunday after he reportedly stole a bucket truck and led police on a chase which came to an end when he hit a vehicle on US 25E in Corbin. At 11:38 a.m. a Knox County Sheriff's deputy responded to a stolen vehicle at a residence in the Green Road area of Knox County. A Windstream technician reported his bucket truck had been stolen from the home and was last seen heading south on KY North 11. As Deputy Sam Mullins responded to the area, the stolen vehicle met him in a curve in his lane of travel causing Mullins to stop his cruiser to avoid being struck.

www.thetimestribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Knox County, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Knox County, KY
Crime & Safety
Corbin, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Girdler, KY
City
Corbin, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Kentucky State Police#Reckless Driving#Windstream#Barbourville Police#Corbin Police Department#Jeep#Sonic Drive Thru#Baptist Health Hospital#Air Evac#Dui#Corbin Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. declares first Western reservoir water shortage, triggering cuts

Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. officials for the first time on Monday issued an official water shortage declaration for the massive Western reservoir of Lake Mead, triggering supply cuts to parts of the drought-stricken Southwest. The shortage will reduce water apportionments to Arizona, Nevada and Mexico for the year beginning...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 304 dead after earthquake in Haiti

Over 300 people are dead in Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Saturday. Haiti's Office of Civil Protection said search and rescue teams will be sent out, with at least 304 people confirmed dead from the earthquake, NBC News reported. “The most important thing is to...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy