Girdler man arrested after stealing truck; Police chase ends when truck hits another vehicle

CORBIN — A Girdler man was charged Sunday after he reportedly stole a bucket truck and led police on a chase which came to an end when he hit a vehicle on US 25E in Corbin. At 11:38 a.m. a Knox County Sheriff's deputy responded to a stolen vehicle at a residence in the Green Road area of Knox County. A Windstream technician reported his bucket truck had been stolen from the home and was last seen heading south on KY North 11. As Deputy Sam Mullins responded to the area, the stolen vehicle met him in a curve in his lane of travel causing Mullins to stop his cruiser to avoid being struck.