Teton County, WY

Library seeks input from older patrons on art programming

By Tom Hallberg
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeton County Library plans to offer eight-week art courses for patrons ages 55 and older this fall and winter. The only problem is, it still needs to decide what to include. As part of the Wyoming Libraries' Creative Aging Project, the library will host courses on a variety of artistic mediums, and it would like people to fill out a survey to say what areas of focus would be most interesting. The survey can be found here.

