Luka Dončić Cashes In With 5-Year, $207M Contract Extension, According To Report

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/CBS SPORTS) – Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić has agreed to a five-year, $207 million extension with the team, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The new contract, which had been anticipated, will kick in at the start of the 2022-23 season and includes a player option for the final year, per Wojnarowski.

Dončić, 22, who led Slovenia to a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month, is currently back home in his native country.

A contingent of Mavericks officials, including owner Mark Cuban, new head coach Jason Kidd and special advisor Dirk Nowitzki traveled to Slovenia to meet with Dončić and formally present the contract offer, which is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, August 10.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks warms up before a game against the Utah Jazz on January 27, 2021. (credit: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The Mavericks announced Monday that they will host virtual media availability with Luka Dončić, his representation and Mavericks front office staff on Tuesday morning.