Editorial: Climate warnings are no longer debatable. Fossil-fuel culture must change now.

Environmental groups are celebrating a “historic” vote by a county in northeastern Washington state to ban all new fossil fuel projects.Whatcom County, home to two of the state’s five oil refineries, has become the first in the United States to halt the construction of fossil fuel infrastructure, including refineries and coal-fired power plants.The sweeping restrictions voted in unanimously by the Whatcom County Council could serve as a blueprint for other local jurisdictions to curb air pollution and help reduce climate change.“These regulations could usher in a new era of fossil fuel policymaking in the US, where local municipalities can...