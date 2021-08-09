Cancel
Editorial: Climate warnings are no longer debatable. Fossil-fuel culture must change now.

By the Editorial Board
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow many times must the world’s scientific community warn that climate catastrophe is coming before the world’s governments and citizens listen? A new United Nations report paints the most dire picture yet, predicting that the recent years’ unprecedented increases in global average temperature — and resulting intensification of hurricanes, droughts, wildfires and rising sea levels — are edging toward the point where the climate damage will become irreversible. In America and around the globe, it’s time to stop debating with those who ignore ominous facts and take action to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions.

