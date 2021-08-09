Flood Advisory issued August 9 at 3:22PM PDT until August 9 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Effective: 2021-08-16 02:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA AND NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTIES At 249 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wenden, Salome, Gladden, Harcuvar, Vicksburg, Vicksburg Junction, Aguila, Alamo Lake State Park and Bouse. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 27 and 36. US Highway 60 between mile markers 100 and 103...and between mile markers 39 and 44. This includes the following streams and drainages Browns Canyon Wash, Powerline Wash, Alamo Wash, Date Creek, Calcite Wash, Bullard Wash, Tiger Wash, Pump Mine Wash, Sols Wash, Cunningham Wash, Jackrabbit Wash, Bouse Wash, Bill Williams River, Centennial Wash, Grass Wash, Santa Maria River, Salome Wash and Dead Horse Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
