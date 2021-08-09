Cancel
Environment

Flood Advisory issued August 9 at 3:22PM PDT until August 9 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By National Weather Service
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 322 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to. thunderstorms has dissipated over the advisory area in Garner. Valley. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.5. inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include…. Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza.

El Paso, TXEl Paso News

Flash Flood Watch Extended; Heavy Rain Threat Through Tuesday; Strong Storms Ahead — Your 9-Day Forecast

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the National Weather Service in Santa Teresa, this year’s monsoon is the second wettest on record if you add up the rain from June 15 to August 14. Since June 15, the beginning of the monsoon, the El Paso International airport has received 8.94 inches. That’s the official total. We all know that some areas have received significantly more rain. West El Paso County and southern Dona Ana County have received over 6 inches in the last four days.
Transylvania County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Target Area: Transylvania THUNDERSTORMS WITH TORRENTIAL RAINFALL WILL IMPACT TRANSYLVANIA AND NORTHWESTERN PICKENS COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM EDT At 851 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a series of showers and thunderstorm with torrential rainfall 11 miles southwest of Brevard, or near Rosman. These showers and storms were redeveloping in place. Locations to be impacted include...Brevard, Rosman, Lake Toxaway, Gorges State Park, Lake Jocassee, Jocassee Gorges, Balsam Grove, Sapphire, Connestee and Sassafras Mountain. Streams and creeks will experience rapid rises, with very heavy rainfall rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour possible in these areas. Local rainfall totals may top 3 inches.
Haywood County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Haywood, Jackson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 05:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rain is increasing the risk of landslides, especially in areas where slides have occurred in the past. Be especially alert if you are near a stream, especially at the base of a mountain or in a cove. Watch for loose-moving soil and rocks or a sudden increase in streamflow. Leave the area quickly if this is observed. When driving along roads where the terrain is steep or rocky, watch and listen for falling rocks, mud, trees and other debris. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Haywood; Jackson; Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Haywood County in western North Carolina Southeastern Jackson County in western North Carolina Central Transylvania County in western North Carolina * Until 745 AM EDT. * At 559 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen since 1 am. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Graveyard Fields, Black Balsam Area, B.R. Parkway-Black Balsam To Mount Pisgah, Lake Toxaway, B.R. Parkway-Balsam Gap To Black Balsam Area, Gorges State Park, Balsam Grove, Wolf Mountain, Cruso and Sapphire. Rain will end temporarily across the Warned area by 630 am, but water will continue to rise on streams that drain into the French Broad River above Rosman and into Lake Toxaway and Lake Jocassee. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 20:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Campers and hikers should hustle to higher ground immediately! Stay away from creeks and washes! Foot bridges will be washed out in Supai Campground. Some campsites will be flooded. Campers may be stranded in portions of the campground. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Havasu Creek basin in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 1115 PM MST. * At 816 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Havasu Creek basin. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Havasu Creek basin. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Havasu Creek basin. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Canyon National Park, Hualapai Hilltop, Supai and Havasupai Reservation. This includes the following swimming holes All swimming holes on Havasu Creek near Supai. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Arroyo, Guayama, Humacao, Las Piedras, Maunabo, Naguabo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:47:00 Expires: 2021-08-15 22:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Arroyo; Guayama; Humacao; Las Piedras; Maunabo; Naguabo; Patillas; Salinas; Yabucoa The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Arroyo in Puerto Rico Guayama in Puerto Rico Humacao in Puerto Rico Las Piedras in Puerto Rico Maunabo in Puerto Rico Naguabo in Puerto Rico Patillas in Puerto Rico Salinas in Puerto Rico Yabucoa in Puerto Rico * Until 945 PM AST. * At 647 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the coastal waters of east and southeast Puerto Rico. These showers are expected to move inland shortly, resulting in urban and small stream flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands .The risk of flooding continues into the first part of Monday. FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands, including the following areas, in Puerto Rico, Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, Vieques, and Western Interior. In Virgin Islands, St Croix and St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands. * Through Monday afternoon * The center of Tropical Depression Grace is south of the local islands, tracking to the west-northwest, with rainbands pushing over the local islands. This storm will continue to bring periods of heavy rain. The potential for life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides continues, as well as rapid river flooding. The heavy rainfall activity will continue into early Monday, with southern and eastern Puerto Rico having the best chance of observing the heaviest rainfall activity. * Expect additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts, particularly across southern and eastern Puerto Rico. As a result, there is a risk for urban and small stream and flash flooding, which could lead to mudslides as well as rapid river rises, through the first part of Monday.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Guanica, Lajas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 06:09:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Guanica; Lajas The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico Guanica in Puerto Rico Lajas in Puerto Rico * Until 600 AM AST. * At 509 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This rainfall activity in addition to previous rains will continue to result in urban and small stream flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 15:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Chaffee County in central Colorado * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 308 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain Chalk Cliff areas in Chaffee county. The heaviest rain was falling just east of Alpine. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding in the Chalk Cliffs area in Chaffee County. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alpine. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Guanica, Lajas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 06:44:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 08:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Guanica; Lajas The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico Guanica in Puerto Rico Lajas in Puerto Rico * Until 700 AM AST. * At 544 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This rainfall activity in addition to previous rains will continue to result in urban and small stream flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 02:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: La Paz THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 300 AM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Guanica, Lajas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 04:11:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 05:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Guanica; Lajas The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico Guanica in Puerto Rico Lajas in Puerto Rico * Until 445 AM AST. * At 311 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the coastal waters of southwest Puerto Rico. These showers are expected to move inland shortly. This rainfall activity in addition to previous rains will continue to result in urban and small stream flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 02:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA AND NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTIES At 249 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wenden, Salome, Gladden, Harcuvar, Vicksburg, Vicksburg Junction, Aguila, Alamo Lake State Park and Bouse. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 27 and 36. US Highway 60 between mile markers 100 and 103...and between mile markers 39 and 44. This includes the following streams and drainages Browns Canyon Wash, Powerline Wash, Alamo Wash, Date Creek, Calcite Wash, Bullard Wash, Tiger Wash, Pump Mine Wash, Sols Wash, Cunningham Wash, Jackrabbit Wash, Bouse Wash, Bill Williams River, Centennial Wash, Grass Wash, Santa Maria River, Salome Wash and Dead Horse Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: La Paz THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 300 AM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Haywood County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Haywood, Jackson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 05:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rain is increasing the risk of landslides, especially in areas where slides have occurred in the past. Be especially alert if you are near a stream, especially at the base of a mountain or in a cove. Watch for loose-moving soil and rocks or a sudden increase in streamflow. Leave the area quickly if this is observed. When driving along roads where the terrain is steep or rocky, watch and listen for falling rocks, mud, trees and other debris. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Haywood; Jackson; Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Haywood County in western North Carolina Southeastern Jackson County in western North Carolina Central Transylvania County in western North Carolina * Until 745 AM EDT. * At 559 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen since 1 am. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Graveyard Fields, Black Balsam Area, B.R. Parkway-Black Balsam To Mount Pisgah, Lake Toxaway, B.R. Parkway-Balsam Gap To Black Balsam Area, Gorges State Park, Balsam Grove, Wolf Mountain, Cruso and Sapphire. Rain will end temporarily across the Warned area by 630 am, but water will continue to rise on streams that drain into the French Broad River above Rosman and into Lake Toxaway and Lake Jocassee. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Rota by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 02:30:00 Expires: 2021-08-17 04:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Rota The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Rota Island in the Marianas * Until 430 AM ChST. * At 229 AM ChST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sinapalo, Songsong, Annex F, Tenetu, I Chenchon, Liyu, Ginalangan (Chudan), Taimama, Tatgua, Matpo, As Niebes (Nieves), Gampapa, Talo, Makmak, Agatasi (Payapai), Lempanai, Gagani, Gayaugan (Kaan), Finata and Alaguan. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.8 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
EnvironmentKESQ

Humidity is sticking with us for our Monday

An Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Apple and Lucerne valleys until Monday evening. Temperatures there could warm up to 10° above normal. Lower deserts are remaining cooler as we remain below-average temperatures. We won't be able to enjoy these cooler temperatures as our humidity continue to stick with us....

