Manitowoc County Health Department to Resume Weekly COVID-19 Reports

The Manitowoc County Health Department announced this afternoon that they’ll be resuming weekly reports of COVID-19 cases on their Facebook page and website. County Health Officer Stephanie Lambert says COVID-19 transmission has rapidly accelerated predominantly driven by the Delta variant affecting primarily those who aren’t vaccinated for the virus. As of last week, the State Department of Health Services has reported 107.2 cases per 100,000 people in the last two weeks listing it in a state of high community spread.