Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington opens up about alcoholism, depression and suicidal thoughts

By KARU F. DANIELS
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Kit Harington hopes to help someone who may find themselves with similar struggles with depression, alcoholism and suicidal thoughts. The “Game of Thrones” star has revealed the tough times he faced after the blockbuster HBO series ended in 2019. “Things that have happened to me since ‘Thrones’ ended, and that...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kit Harington
Person
Rose Leslie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicidal Thoughts#Depression#Game Of Thrones#Alcohol#Hbo#Sunday Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsPopculture

'Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Jokingly Faults His 6-Month-Old Son for Hilarious Fatherhood Development

Former Game of Thrones co-stars and married couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcomed their baby, a son, in February, and Harington has been opening up about the trials of new parenthood while promoting the second season of Modern Love. Harington stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday to discuss Modern Love and his upcoming role in Marvel's Eternals, and he explained that he and Leslie are in "that gorgeous stage," but they are dealing with lots of "useless" parenting advice from everyone around them.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Modern Love’ Season 2 Makes a Strong Case for Kit Harington, Rom-Com Lead

Kit Harington is sort of best known for playing just one role and, tragically, it’s not daffy tennis player Charles Poole in HBO’s insane mockumentary 7 Days in Hell. No, Kit Harington’s name is synonymous with that of Jon Snow, the brooding, duty-driven, sword-wielding, honor-bound hero of the long-running series Game of Thrones. His work in that film has seen him typecast as a sword-and-sandals hero in disaster film Pompeii and voicing a “dragon-keeper” the How to Train Your Dragon series.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Game of Thrones: Kit Harington Suffered "Mental Health Difficulties"

It's one thing to play prophesized chosen one Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, but it's another to deal with the superstardom that comes with being arguably HBO's most successful series for actor Kit Harington. It provided enough of a mental and physical strain for him to take a break from what he loved doing following the series' end. Speaking with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show (via THR), Harington opened up about the strain of the grind of the epic fantasy series toward the end of its eight-season run.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Reveals 'Traumatic' Addiction Struggles

Kit Harington spoke candidly about his struggles with addiction and his sobriety after the conclusion of Game of Thrones. Harington famously entered a rehab program after the HBO drama ended in 2019, and he discussed that process in a new interview with The Sunday Times this weekend. He also confirmed that he is now clean and sober.
Mental Healthfoxwilmington.com

Kit Harington talks surviving ‘traumatic’ addictions, suicidal thoughts

Kit Harington is getting candid about his addictions following the end of “Game of Thrones.”. The “7 Days in Hell” star, who recently revealed he was “really happy” he checked himself into rehab after the beloved HBO series ended, elaborated on the “pretty traumatic” struggles he’s endured in a new interview.
CelebritiesPeople

Kit Harington Opens Up About Surviving 'Pretty Traumatic' Addiction Struggles

Kit Harington had to overcome some personal issues before he was ready to become a father with wife Rose Leslie. The two-time Emmy Award nominee, 34, recently revealed that he "went through some pretty horrible stuff" after Game of Thrones ended in 2019. "Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol," he told The Sunday Times.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kit Harington Reveals He’s 'Really Happy' He Prioritized His Mental Health After 'Game Of Thrones' Ended In 2019

He does know some things. Kit Harington has spoken out about how portraying Jon Snow in Game of Thrones for eight seasons took a toll on him. "I went through some mental health difficulties after Thrones, and during the end of Thrones, to be honest,” the 34-year-old admitted during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” on Friday, July 30. “I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I’ve been doing for years."
Mental HealthPosted by
Primetimer

Kit Harington says he's glad he went to rehab after have mental health struggles during and after Game of Thrones

“I went through some mental health difficulties after Thrones — and during the end of Thrones, to be honest — and I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I’ve been doing for years,” Harington said on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show about his time in rehab. He added: “I think I took a sort of break after Thrones where I said, ‘I don’t want to work for a year. I want to really kind of concentrate on myself.' I’m really happy I did that.” Harington also talked about becoming a parent along with co-star and now wife Rose Leslie. "I met my wife, my child is a direct result of Game of Thrones. I still have very, very good friends from that show. It did nothing but wonders for me.” Additionally, Harington revealed that his favorite moment filming Game of Thrones occurred during a Season 2 pee break. "I remember shooting up on this incredible glacier in Iceland, and I went off to take a pee, just in… somewhere in the wilds of Iceland," Harington said. "And I just looked out over this glacier and I thought, 'God, I got the best job in the world.' And that always sticks out to me because if I'm ever feeling grumpy about my lot, which, believe me, I can do amazingly, I think of that. And I think, 'Now you've got a pretty special job.'"
TV Seriesshorelinemedia.net

Kit Harington: 'It might be painful to watch' 'Thrones' prequel

Actor Kit Harington has turned in his bulky black fur coat and brooding “Game of Thrones” character, Jon Snow, for a lighter role in the new season of “Modern Love," based on The New York Times column about real-life love stories. (Aug. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
Mental HealthPosted by
The Independent

Kit Harington says he considered suicide and describes alcoholism as ‘pretty traumatic’

Kit Harington has opened up about his struggles with alcoholism and his mental health.In a candid interview in The Sunday Times, the Game of Thrones star said: “Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol.”He said he “got to a place” where he felt that he was a “bad” and “shameful” person and that he considered taking his own life.When asked whether he felt suicidal, he hesitated before replying: “I will give you an answer to that question: the answer is...
Mental Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Kit Harington, Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, admits he suffered from mental health problems during and after filming the series

The Game of Thrones series ended a long time ago and left marks on its actors and actresses that we are getting to know little by little. After the case of Hannah Waddingham (Unella), who recounted how one of the shooting days was the worst of her life, we now know that the series caused mental health problems for Kit Harington (Jon Snow). This caused the actor to have to take a year off.
TV & Videos/Film

‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Took a Break After the Show to “Really Concentrate on Myself”

Yes, yes, it’s extremely low-hanging fruit to make a joke or two about the disappointing Game of Thrones finale here. Reactions were notoriously less than positive and witnessing the aftermath live on Twitter that Sunday night was…wild, to say the least. But as much as fans thought it was the end of the world, it was equally as difficult (if not much more so) on the cast themselves. Take it from Jon Snow himself.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

What Does Kit Harington Say about his Traumatic Alcohol Addiction?

Christopher Catesby “Kit” Harington is a famous English actor. He became known to the world when he played the leading role of Albert Narracott in War Horse at the National Theatre. In 2011, he appeared on HBO’s fantasy series Game of Thrones. This earned him global recognition and fame along with a few accolades. For instance, in 2019, he received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actor – Television Series Drama. In 2016 and 2019, he was nominated two times for the Primetime Emmy Award: one for Outstanding Supporting Actor and the other for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Besides, Kit Harington is playing the role of Dane Whiteman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Eternals. This movie will be released in November 2021. The English actor is married to Rose Leslie, who is also a prominent star. He shares a son with her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy