‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington opens up about alcoholism, depression and suicidal thoughts

“I went through some mental health difficulties after Thrones — and during the end of Thrones, to be honest — and I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I’ve been doing for years,” Harington said on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show about his time in rehab. He added: “I think I took a sort of break after Thrones where I said, ‘I don’t want to work for a year. I want to really kind of concentrate on myself.' I’m really happy I did that.” Harington also talked about becoming a parent along with co-star and now wife Rose Leslie. "I met my wife, my child is a direct result of Game of Thrones. I still have very, very good friends from that show. It did nothing but wonders for me.” Additionally, Harington revealed that his favorite moment filming Game of Thrones occurred during a Season 2 pee break. "I remember shooting up on this incredible glacier in Iceland, and I went off to take a pee, just in… somewhere in the wilds of Iceland," Harington said. "And I just looked out over this glacier and I thought, 'God, I got the best job in the world.' And that always sticks out to me because if I'm ever feeling grumpy about my lot, which, believe me, I can do amazingly, I think of that. And I think, 'Now you've got a pretty special job.'"