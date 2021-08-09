Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

North Carolina sports gambling bill clears another committee

Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Legislation to license and tax sports betting in North Carolina cleared another state Senate committee on Monday. The proposal has drawn support from many Democrats and Republicans, overcoming concerns from others that the measure will increase the number of residents addicted to gambling. Approved by the finance committee last week, the bill still must clear two more Senate panels before heading to the floor for a full vote.

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Columbia, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Committee#Legislature#Democrats#Republicans#Americans#U S Supreme Court#House#Democratic#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Biden lifts SNAP benefits by 30% in historic move

The Biden administration on Monday announced a historic expansion to the nation’s food stamp program, a decision that will give more than 40 million Americans about 30% more to spend on groceries while racking up billions in costs to the program. "To set SNAP families up for success, we need...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden to address nation on chaos in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will return to the White House Monday to address the nation on the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, a day after the Taliban took control of the country. The White House says Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Trump battle over who's to blame for Afghanistan

The finger pointing over the fall of Afghanistan between President Biden and former President Trump is in full swing amid the chaotic scramble to get U.S. personnel and allies out of the country before a full Taliban takeover. Biden, who rarely mentions his predecessor, made a point of doing so...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...

Comments / 0

Community Policy