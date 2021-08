“Back to school” has a completely new meaning after a year and a half of at-home and hybrid learning, and as schools get ready for the in-person 2021-2022 school year, families everywhere will begin their back-to-school shopping very soon, if they haven’t already. That’s why Goodwill of the Finger Lakes is reminding local families that it’s an option for all back-to-school shopping needs, including clothing, shoes, backpacks, school supplies and more, all for a greater mission.