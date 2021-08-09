Alice ISD responds to new TEA guidelines

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced recently new guidelines for school districts as the fall semester begins this week for many students. The guidelines are in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order to not mandate students or staff to wear a mask. Among some of the new guidelines, school districts do not need to conduct COVID-19 tracing, districts do not need to contact parents of positive cases only report to the Texas Department of State Health and parents can still choose to send a child to school if they are in close contact when an infected child.