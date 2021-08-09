Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alice, TX

Alice ISD responds to new TEA guidelines

alicetx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced recently new guidelines for school districts as the fall semester begins this week for many students. The guidelines are in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order to not mandate students or staff to wear a mask. Among some of the new guidelines, school districts do not need to conduct COVID-19 tracing, districts do not need to contact parents of positive cases only report to the Texas Department of State Health and parents can still choose to send a child to school if they are in close contact when an infected child.

www.alicetx.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Alice, TX
Government
City
Alice, TX
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Tea#Alice Independent School#Covid#Aisd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Biden lifts SNAP benefits by 30% in historic move

The Biden administration on Monday announced a historic expansion to the nation’s food stamp program, a decision that will give more than 40 million Americans about 30% more to spend on groceries while racking up billions in costs to the program. "To set SNAP families up for success, we need...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden to address nation on chaos in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will return to the White House Monday to address the nation on the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, a day after the Taliban took control of the country. The White House says Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Trump battle over who's to blame for Afghanistan

The finger pointing over the fall of Afghanistan between President Biden and former President Trump is in full swing amid the chaotic scramble to get U.S. personnel and allies out of the country before a full Taliban takeover. Biden, who rarely mentions his predecessor, made a point of doing so...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...

Comments / 2

Community Policy