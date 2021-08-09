Ald. Stephanie Coleman: ‘We are in trouble. It’s time for us to really come together and figure out how we are going to save our city and heal this city’
16th Ward Ald. Stephanie Coleman joins Anna to talk about the shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French. Ald. Coleman talks about what people in her ward are saying about this crime and other crime in Chicago, what needs to be done to combat the rise in crime and why there is a need to invest in underserved communities.wgnradio.com
