Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Northeastern Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 649 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rhode River, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Mayo, Shady Side, Deale, Rhode River, South River, Londontowne, Edgewater, Riva, Galesville, Harwood, West River and Davidsonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH