Last week it was announced that Overwatch 2 has reached another development milestone and everything is going in the right direction. However, it is possible that the situation is not good enough for the sequel to the popular hero shooter to be released anytime soon. As reported by one of the insiders associated with Overwatch 2, "it is unlikely that the game will be released in 2022".