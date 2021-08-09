EVE Online's record-setting war ends with a whimper

When the news gets filled with dark and horrible things (and maybe you start to be disgusted with companies and people), it is natural to turn toward some comfort news that focuses on the good and uplifting things happening around us. Filling up on this is more than satisfying; it is balm for the soul. So grab a plate and join us at this summer smörgåsbord of good deeds and heartwarming stories from Swords of Legends Online, EVE Online, Bungie, Guild Wars 2, and more that have happened throughout May, June, and July. After last month, we definitely need it!