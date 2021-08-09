Cancel
EVE Online's record-setting war ends with a whimper

By Steven Messner
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A war of unprecedented magnitude in EVE Online is coming to an unexpected and anti-climactic end. For over a year, some of EVE Online's biggest player-run factions, including TEST Alliance, Pandemic Horde, Fraternity, and Brave Collective—a super-coalition named PAPI—have laid siege to the villainous Imperium with the sole intent of wiping them from the game entirely. The war has been brewing ever since another historic conflict from 2016 called World War Bee, and in the last year has resulted in some of the biggest fights in EVE Online's history. But after 13 long months of war, the PAPI coalition has all but dissolved right on the Imperium's front door.

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

The global authority on PC games.

