Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Army Corps’ revised LOSOM plan a step in the right direction

By Chris Redfearn
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mVkwf_0bMgUezu00

Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced how they want to change their proposed Lake Okeechobee water release plan (LOSOM).

Southwest Florida stakeholders told NBC2 the revisions the Corps is working to implement in the new version (revision three) are a step in the right direction.

“The boundaries that Colonel Kelly set in iteration three are exactly what we’re looking for,” said Daniel Andrews from Captains for Clean Water. “However, there was a fair amount of ambiguity as far as how far he’s willing to go with that.”

“Today, Colonel Kelly indicated these are goals, okay. The goals are certainly aligning with what we asked for. Obviously, we need to see the details,” Andrews said.

Two of the hottest topics for southwest Florida stakeholders have been measuring water flow from Lake Okeechobee at the Franklin Lock and Dam and reducing potentially damaging discharges from Lake Okeechobee that can fuel toxic algae blooms on the west coast near the Caloosahatchee River.

Colonel Kelly acknowledged both of these as “goals” of what they’re trying to achieve but provided few details.

“I think that’s what we want to see next. We want to see some commitment from the Army Corps on the level of benefits that we can expect to see,” said Andrews. “The path they paved is good, just how far are they going to go down it?”

Comments / 0

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Andrews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Okeechobee#Army Corps#Losom#Captains For Clean Water#The Army Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

EPA and Army Corps Announce Next Steps on Writing “WOTUS”

(NAFB) – The Environmental Protection Agency and the Army announced plans for community engagements to let people know about their efforts to revise the definition of “WOTUS,” or the Waters of the U.S rule. The goal of the rewrite is to better ensure clean and safe water for everyone. The...
Militaryfloridapolitics.com

Byron Donalds, Army Corps promise holistic approach with Lake O discharge plan

Bipartisan support exists for improving South Florida water quality. Members of Congress will fight for specific needs in their jurisdictions when it comes to discharges from Lake Okeechobee. But U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds said ultimately, Florida’s delegation shares the same mission when it comes to South Florida’s water resources. At...
Duck, NCobxtoday.com

VIDEO: What goes on at the Army Corps of Engineers’ pier in Duck?

Located in what was once a bombing range dating back to World War II, what exactly goes on at the Army Corps of Engineers’ facility in Duck?. Researchers at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s Field Research Facility in Duck have kept watch on the coast for more than 40 years, creating a vibrant research hub that remains at the forefront of coastal science and engineering today.
Militarybloomberglaw.com

Army Corps Sued After Lifting Seasonal Limits on Hopper Dredging

The Army Corps of Engineers should be blocked from lifting seasonal limits on hopper dredging in North Carolina due to the risk to protected sea turtles and fish, conservation groups told a federal court in the state Wednesday. Hopper dredging, which involves the use of suction pipes to dredge the...
Politicswmfe.org

Revised Lake O Plan To Be Unveiled Monday

Farmers, Everglades conservationists, and residents along Lake Okeechobee’s northern estuaries have been squaring off over how to manage the nation’s 10th largest lake. They should get some answers on Monday. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Col. Andrew Kelly told reporters Friday, he’ll unveil the latest changes to the plan then.
Massachusetts Statevineyardgazette.com

Army Corps of Engineers

A bomb squad from the Massachusetts State Police detonated several pieces of unexploded ordnance left over from World War II on Chappaquiddick last Wednesday, sending a thundering boom across the island and rattling foundations from Cape Pogue to Sampson’s Hill. The explosion prompted concerned calls to the Island communications center...
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to Begin 2021 Harbor Dredging

DULUTH, Minn.- Some portions of beach along Park Point will close for about a month starting this week for The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin 2021 dredging in the harbor. While the dredging won’t affect traffic the beach from 7th Street to 12th Street will be closed for...
Jacksonville, FLflguide.com

Army Corps to host webinar, session on Everglades restoration

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville District will hold an Integrated Delivery Schedule 101, 68 CERP Components Overview and Listening Session with Stakeholders on Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. “The purpose of this engagement is provide partners, stakeholders and the public with an opportunity to learn more about the...
Congress & CourtsAMERICAN INSTITUTE OF PHYSICS

Billions for R&D Included in Senate-Passed Infrastructure Bill and Reconciliation Blueprint

On a vote of 69 to 30 this week, the Senate passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a roughly $1 trillion multiyear spending bill that includes tens of billions for applied R&D and technology demonstration programs at the Department of Energy and nearly $3 billion for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Nineteen Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), joined their Democratic colleagues to support the legislation.
Militaryklcc.org

Army Corps Reservoirs At Lowest Level In Six Years

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says its 13 reservoirs in the Willamette Valley are at their lowest levels in six years. Most of the valley has seen little to no measurable rain since the start of summer. And heat waves have virtually eliminated the remaining snowpack that feeds the Army Corps reservoirs. That’s left the reservoirs at just 55 percent of their normal levels for this time of year.
MilitaryEffingham Daily News

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to auction impounded deer stands

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a silent auction for impounded deer stands and climbing sticks on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the government vehicle compound south of the Lake Shelbyville Administration Building. Approximately 80 climbing sticks and tree stands, including climbing stands, single...
Miami, FLbiscaynetimes.com

Residents Fight Floodwalls Proposed by Army Corps of Engineers

Ana Miranda has lived in the Bayside Historic District in Miami’s Upper Eastside since 1989, in a house that was constructed in 1936, a home that has survived numerous scrapes with severe thunderstorms, tropical storms and hurricanes. And even though her house is in close proximity to Biscayne Bay, Miranda said she’s never had a problem with storm surge when hurricanes Andrew, Irene, Katrina, Wilma and Irma paid visits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy