Army Corps’ revised LOSOM plan a step in the right direction

Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced how they want to change their proposed Lake Okeechobee water release plan (LOSOM).

Southwest Florida stakeholders told NBC2 the revisions the Corps is working to implement in the new version (revision three) are a step in the right direction.

“The boundaries that Colonel Kelly set in iteration three are exactly what we’re looking for,” said Daniel Andrews from Captains for Clean Water. “However, there was a fair amount of ambiguity as far as how far he’s willing to go with that.”

“Today, Colonel Kelly indicated these are goals, okay. The goals are certainly aligning with what we asked for. Obviously, we need to see the details,” Andrews said.

Two of the hottest topics for southwest Florida stakeholders have been measuring water flow from Lake Okeechobee at the Franklin Lock and Dam and reducing potentially damaging discharges from Lake Okeechobee that can fuel toxic algae blooms on the west coast near the Caloosahatchee River.

Colonel Kelly acknowledged both of these as “goals” of what they’re trying to achieve but provided few details.

“I think that’s what we want to see next. We want to see some commitment from the Army Corps on the level of benefits that we can expect to see,” said Andrews. “The path they paved is good, just how far are they going to go down it?”