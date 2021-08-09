Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

How a crash helped a Fort Myers vet go from homeless to business owner

By Sean Martinelli
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
FORT MYERS. Fla. – At ATP Fitness in Fort Myers, it is clear that owner Ken McDaniel has found his rhythm. He teaches up to four classes a day, five days a week, and has become known for his energetic and magnetic personality.

Yet Ken believes he may have never found his groove if it weren’t for a car crash.

“None of this [happens] without that,” Ken said one afternoon just before the start of an evening fitness class.

Five years ago, Ken found himself homeless and unemployed after returning from serving overseas in the U.S. Army.

“Disappointment would have been an understatement,” Ken said of his mindset at the time.

It was at that moment, while driving along US-41, that Ken rear-ended a pickup truck.

“I was mad,” Dan Webb, the driver of the truck Ken hit said.

But Dan’s anger only lasted from the front of his pickup to the back. Once he noticed Ken was living out of his car, Dan offered to take Ken to lunch. Dan then offered Ken part-time work at his pressure cleaning company and a room to live in his home.

“It was life-changing to me,” Ken said. “I’m a firm believer that God puts people in the right place at the right time. I could have hit 1,000 people that day with a lot worse outcomes. That’s not your typical outcome.”

Ken credits much of his success today to that car crash when a stranger had every right to be angry and showed compassion instead.

“All it takes is a deep breath,” Dan said. “Whatever it is is bound to be fixable. Whatever reason you’re having to fight with someone, there’s bound to be a way to work it out…We need a lot of that in this country right now.”

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
