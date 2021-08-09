Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lima, OH

Local Better Business Bureau president to retire

By Editorials
Posted by 
The Lima News
The Lima News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1904vL_0bMgTtxM00

LIMA — After serving the Better Business Bureau for more than 25 years, Cheryl Parson is retiring at the end of August.

Parson joined the BBB in 1996 as Membership Director, being responsible for increasing membership and development. The BBB’s membership dramatically increased in size during her tenure as director, according to a news release.

Eventually, she became the office’s Operations Director and later branch manager.

In August of 2013, she was named as president of the BBB, West Central Ohio Branch, replacing long-time president Neil Winget.

“I can’t believe I’ve been here 25 years,” Parson stated in a news release. “Being such an interesting and rewarding job has made the time go by so quickly. I have seen several changes within the BBB system over the years. When I first started, if a consumer requests a report on a company in another time zone, we would have to wait until that BBB opened before we could receive the report. Now we can instantly access and share information with other BBBs, allowing us to serve consumers more efficiently.”

Parson said scammers have gotten more sophisticated and tech-savvy as well.

“Even though there are still door-to-door con artists, computers and technology has allowed scammers to cheaply and instantly access a worldwide population of potential victims while remaining anonymous and hard to track,” Parson stated.

In retirement, Parson says she and her husband, Dwight, hope to travel and spend more time with family and friends.

Parson will be replaced by Reghan Winkler who will take over as executive director.

Winkler is a 2020 graduate of Bowling Green State University and has been working for the BBB since July of 2020.

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.

Comments / 0

The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
3K+
Followers
180
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Lima, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Computers#Bbb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Lima, OHPosted by
The Lima News

Jim Krumel: Marcia Elliott is proof that miracles do happen

She’s home now. That’s the big thing. But no one can really explain how Marcia Elliott survived COVID-19. “The simplest thing is just to call her one of the Lima region’s miracle stories,” said a friend, Carolyn Michael. Marcia’s ordeal began two days after Christmas, when she developed a cough...

Comments / 0

Community Policy