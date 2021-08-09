Local Better Business Bureau president to retire

LIMA — After serving the Better Business Bureau for more than 25 years, Cheryl Parson is retiring at the end of August.

Parson joined the BBB in 1996 as Membership Director, being responsible for increasing membership and development. The BBB’s membership dramatically increased in size during her tenure as director, according to a news release.

Eventually, she became the office’s Operations Director and later branch manager.

In August of 2013, she was named as president of the BBB, West Central Ohio Branch, replacing long-time president Neil Winget.

“I can’t believe I’ve been here 25 years,” Parson stated in a news release. “Being such an interesting and rewarding job has made the time go by so quickly. I have seen several changes within the BBB system over the years. When I first started, if a consumer requests a report on a company in another time zone, we would have to wait until that BBB opened before we could receive the report. Now we can instantly access and share information with other BBBs, allowing us to serve consumers more efficiently.”

Parson said scammers have gotten more sophisticated and tech-savvy as well.

“Even though there are still door-to-door con artists, computers and technology has allowed scammers to cheaply and instantly access a worldwide population of potential victims while remaining anonymous and hard to track,” Parson stated.

In retirement, Parson says she and her husband, Dwight, hope to travel and spend more time with family and friends.

Parson will be replaced by Reghan Winkler who will take over as executive director.

Winkler is a 2020 graduate of Bowling Green State University and has been working for the BBB since July of 2020.

