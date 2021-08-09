Mask mandate is back at MSU, not other area colleges

A Minnesota State University freshman moved in to her dorm in August 2020. Masks again will be required as students move in next week. File photo

MANKATO — Masks are required once again inside Minnesota State University buildings.

Masks are still optional on other Mankato area college campuses.

MSU reinstituted a mask mandate Monday for all students, staff and visitors, including those who have been vaccinated. The requirement will be in place for at least two weeks.

The decision is based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and a climbing COVID-19 case rate in Blue Earth County, according to an announcement from new President Edward Inch.

“This action is being employed under Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota State system guidance and in care for the well-being of our campus community,” Inch announced Friday.

MSU and other colleges and universities in the Minnesota State system are following a new CDC guideline that recommends masks for all people indoors in areas where coronavirus transmission has been classified as “high” or “substantial.” Blue Earth County has reached the “substantial” designation.

MSU will reevaluate its mandate after 14 days, Inch said. That means masks will be required through move-in week activities but could be lifted before fall classes start on Aug. 23.

Meanwhile other area colleges are not requiring masks. At least not yet.

South Central College is following the same guidance as other Minnesota State system institutions. Masks are currently not required at its North Mankato campus in Nicollet County but are required at its Faribault campus in Rice County. That’s because coronavirus transmission is ranked as only “moderate” in Nicollet County and is “high” in Rice County.

Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato announced Monday that masks will not be required when students return, starting on Aug. 21. The announcement from President Gene Pfeifer also said “the COVID landscape will continue to evolve” and the college would follow any new state mitigation requirements.

Vaccines are required but a fall masking decision has not yet been made at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.

“Gustavus is evaluating its masking policy and will make a decision before students return to campus the first weekend in September,” spokesman JJ Akin said.