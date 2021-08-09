Cancel
Combat Sports

How to watch 'ONE Championship: Battleground II' – Fight card, start time, live stream

By MMA Junkie Staff, Follow @MMAjunkie
 6 days ago
ONE Championship is back Friday with a key lightweight bout atop the bill.

Here’s how to watch the card from Singapore, which includes Zhang Lipeng vs. Eduard Folayang.

Broadcast

ONE Championship: Battleground II” took place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

The main card airs on the B/R Live app Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET via tape delay.

Main event: Zhang Lipeng vs. Eduard Folayang

In the night’s main event, former “The Ultimate Fighter: China” winner Zhang Lipeng (30-11-2) takes on former ONE lightweight champion Eduard Folayang (22-11).

The 31-year-old Lipeng won an eight-man welterweight tournament on “TUF: China” in 2014, claiming a split-decision win over Wang Sai in the final. He would go on to pick up a decision win over Brendan O’Reilly before suffering back-to-back losses to Chris Wade and Kajan Johnson before being released from the organization. He’s since put together an impressive 21-2-1 stretch ahead of his ONE Championship debut.

Meanwhile, former ONE champ Folayang finds himself in a must-win situation as he endures one of the most difficult stretches of his career. After winning the title in 2018, establishing his second reign as champion, Folayang then immediately ceded it to MMA legend Shinya Aoki and has since been mired in a stretch of just one win in six appearances.

Full fight card

MAIN CARD (B/R Live, 8:30 a.m. ET (via tape delay)

  • Zhang Lipeng vs. Eduard Folayang
  • Miao Li Tao vs. Alex Silva
  • Thomas Narmo vs. Alain Ngalani
  • Eko Roni Saputra vs. Liu Peng Shuai
  • Otgonbaatar Nergui vs. Rahul Raju

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

