Updated COVID-19 map shows changes locally

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health yesterday reported 16,742 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 64 additional deaths since reporting a week ago Friday, July 30th. More than 75 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while more than 59 percent of Illinois adults are full vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest update on the state’s COVID-19 transmission map now shows Jasper County still as the only downstate county with a “moderate” transmission rate. Four counties have been upgraded from “high” to “substantial” including Effingham, Fayette, Bond, and Moultrie. The rest of the forty-plus counties, including Richland and others in the area remain in the “high” transmission rate.
