Updated COVID-19 map shows changes locally

(Wayne County, IN)--The uptick in recent Covid-19 cases in Wayne County will cause the county to jump to yellow on the state’s color-coded map when it comes out Wednesday. It will end a months-long run in the blue. Wayne County added 11 new cases Monday. If there’s good news, it’s that Wayne County has not reported a single Covid-19 death since May 26. Since that date, there have been 232 new cases without a death. Of the 201 people to die with Covid-19 in Wayne County, all but four have been at least 60 years old and no one under the age of 50 has died.