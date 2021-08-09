Cancel
Public Health

Updated COVID-19 map shows changes locally

Your Radio Place
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Georgia – The Centers for Disease Control’s updated COVID-19 community transmission map shows changes from the one issued a week earlier. The map now shows Muskingum, Guernsey and Washington Counties in the red, or the “high level” of community spread. High transmission means more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over a 7-day period.

