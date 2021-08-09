Region sees vaccination increase

Caren Diltz administers the vaccine to UNOH student Chris Pelletier of Lima during a clinic eaarlier this year. Allen and surrounding counties are starting to see an increase in vaccines.

LIMA — The first week of August saw 482 Allen County residents start their coronavirus vaccinations, a 129% increase over the first week of July.

While overall vaccinations here have stalled since the spring, Allen County is starting to see an increase in vaccine starts amid an uptick in coronavirus cases and concerns about the highly contagious delta variant as a new school year is about to begin.

That trend is also emerging in Auglaize, Hardin and Van Wert counties, which have trailed Ohio’s immunization campaign for months. Auglaize County saw a 135% in vaccine starts last week compared to the first week of July, while Hardin County saw a 102% increase and Van Wert saw inoculations up by 122%.

Several factors may be influencing people to get their vaccines today, including the upcoming school year and immunization drives held at back-to-school events.

But the increase in vaccine starts locally has also coincided with the latest spike of coronavirus cases that started in July, often attributed to the highly transmissible delta variant, which has become the dominant virus strain in Ohio.

The trend has been reported across the state as well, this time without an incentive like Ohio’s Vax-a-Million campaign that spurred vaccinations in May.

“We have vaccines that are powerful and doing an amazing job,” Gov. Mike DeWine said during a press conference Friday. “They are so powerful that we now live in a state with two groups of people—those vaccinated and those not. Those who are vaccinated are safe, those who are not vaccinated are not safe.”

Still, the recent increase in immunizations demonstrates how few people have been seeking vaccines this summer, and vaccinations in the Allen County area still trail statewide trends.

Fifty percent of Ohioans have started their vaccines, including 61% of adults and 58% of eligible Ohioans age 12 and older. But Allen County has seen just 36.7% of it’s population partially or fully vaccinated.

In Auglaize County, only 34% of the population has started their vaccines. And in Van Wert County, that rate is now 37%, while Putnam County has vaccinated 42% of its population and Hardin County has seen 32% of its residents inoculated.