BB: Just a quick intro here. Heading into kind of the next phase here as practices change a little bit, both in length and intensity and so forth, so it's a good opportunity for us this week to really work on our fundamentals and get used to playing in more real football-type conditions, so looking forward to that. A lot of work to do here. We just continue to build every day add a little something new. We need to add. Be ready to go here by hopefully the end of the week and then that'll give us a few days next week to start to prepare for Washington. That's really our schedule here. I feel like players are in good condition. Got off to a decent start last week. We'll just try to keep stacking days together and build it from there.