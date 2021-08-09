Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Teaser Trailer: “Doom Patrol” S3

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max’s “Doom Patrol” series returns with its third season next month and the streamer has finally released the first trailer for the new run. The DC Comics adaptation remains one of the strangest and most character-driven genre series on the air, though the trailer is horribly cut together and scored – losing the high energy whimsy of the previous season trailers.

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doom Patrol#Episodes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesComicBook

Brendan Fraser's Renaissance Has Fans Celebrating Doom Patrol

On Tuesday it was announced that Brendan Fraser has joined the casts of two upcoming films, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Max Barbakow's Brothers. Shortly after the news broke, fans took to social media to celebrate the so-called "Brenaissance", a comeback of sorts for the actor who largely vanished from the public eye after reaching major success in the early 2000s. But while fans are ecstatic for the beloved actor to be getting renewed success, fans are celebrating what they feel started Fraser's return to prominence: Doom Patrol.
TV Serieshypefresh.co

Lucifer Final Season Date Announced via Netflix’s Youtube

Netflix has revealed this montaged series recap trailer of sorts to announce the date for Lucifer final season. Sit back, press play, and revel in the wonderful memories of the beloved Lucifer series. So, Lucifer is now down to the final season wrapping up the storylines revealed in the previous...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Brendan Fraser's Facial Hair Is Just One Highlight In Doom Patrol's First Season 3 Trailer

At long last, HBO Max has released fans' first good look at how Doom Patrol will follow up on its depressing AF Season 2 finale, and it looks like things are going to get magnificently trippy when Season 3 arrives this fall. The DC Comic outcasts are sure to fall through the rabbit hole in the aftermath of their confrontation with the deadly Candlemaker, and at some point during a trip to the past seen in the trailer above, viewers will get to enjoy the further magnificence in the form of Brendan Fraser's facial hair. But there's more to it than JUST that, of course.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer Confirms December Release

Cobra Kai fans will receive an extra gift this holiday season in the form of season four, which they can catch a glimpse of in the latest teaser trailer. Cobra Kai initially launched as a YouTube Red series in 2018 and introduced a new generation to the iconic Karate Kid franchise. After YouTube closed its doors on original programming, Netflix bought the rights to the series and released season three in January of 2021. Fans of all ages have enjoyed the classic characters returning to their screens and have patiently waited for season four.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Season 6 Trailer and Premiere Date Released by Netflix

Lucifer season six made quite the splash at the SDCC@Home virtual panel for the Netflix series. The series survived being canceled by Fox to thrive on Netflix, but will soon come to a close with its sixth season, and it'll drop very soon. Main star Tom Ellis was present for...
TV & VideosAnime News Network

Amazon Prime Video Streams 2-Minute Teaser for Final Evangelion Film

Amazon Prime Video's official Twitter account began streaming a two-minute and 16-second long teaser for Evangelion: 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time (Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :||), the new version of the "final" Evangelion film, on Saturday. Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 is the new version of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, and it...
MoviesTVLine

TVLine Items: Waterworld TV Series, Matt Bomer's Netflix Role and More

The wettest movie ever filmed is, appropriately, headed for streaming: A TV series follow-up to the 1995 Kevin Costner film Waterworld is in the works from original producer John Davis. The new series would catch up with the movie’s characters 20 years later, Davis tells Collider, adding that it’s currently...
TV Seriesthesalemnewsonline.com

‘Doom Patrol’ Season 3 Premiere Date on HBO Max Set — Watch a Teaser (VIDEO)

“What does it all mean?” That’s one of the questions asked in the Doom Patrol Season 3 teaser, and you’ll be asking the same question after you watch. New episodes of the DC series premiere on HBO Max — its first season dropped on DC Universe, then the second on both streaming services — on Thursday, September 23, with the first three. The rest of the season will roll out weekly on Thursdays, through November 11.
MoviesTVOvermind

What We Learned From The “Don’t Look Up” Teaser Trailer

If you’ve been a Netflix user for a while, you probably remember when the streaming service’s original content was cheesy and low budget. Fortunately, those days are long gone. Netflix has become a powerhouse when it comes to releasing its own content. As a result, the company is now able to bring in A-List celebrities for their projects, and that’s exactly what they’ve done with the upcoming movie, Don’t Look Up. The film features a star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Lawrence. With a cast like that, even a bad movie would probably still manage to be okay. However, it looks like Don’t Look Up is going to be much more than just okay. Keep reading to find out what we learned from the trailer for Don’t Look Up.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Doom Patrol's Season 3 Teaser Is Quite Possibly the Strangest Thing We've Seen All Year — Get Premiere Date

HBO Max has released a teaser for Season 3 of Doom Patrol, and… y’all have fun now making heads or tails of it!. Premiering Thursday, Sept. 23 (with the first three episodes, followed by weekly releases), Season 3 opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker, which leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol then finds themselves at a difficult crossroads, with each member struggling to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (played by Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission…
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“Walking Dead” SDCC 2021 Updates

AMC has offered a bunch of updates on its “The Walking Dead” franchise as part of this year’s SDCC@Home panel. First up, they have set an October 17th premiere date for the seventh season of its spin-off series “Fear The Walking Dead” which follows on from the sixth season’s nuclear blast ending.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Lucifer’ Final Season Premiere Date Revealed — Watch the Announcement (VIDEO)

Talk about some devilishly — oh, wait, we mean Godly — good news out of Com[email protected] 2021!. Netflix dropped the Lucifer Season 6 premiere date — Friday, September 10 — and a video montage of what’s happened so far as part of its panel during the virtual event. Star Tom Ellis (who plays Lucifer and his twin Michael) joined executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich to tease the upcoming final season.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

FEAR THE WALKING DEAD: Season 7 TV Show Clips & Premiere Date Announced [AMC]

Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Clips and Premiere Date. AMC‘s Fear The Walking Dead: Season 7 First Look TV show clips and premiere date have been released. Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Alexa Nisenson, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Colby Minifie, Christine Evangelista, and Ruben Blades.
ComicsComicBook

New Digimon Adventure 02 Movie Debuts First Teaser Trailer

Digimon Adventure 02's new movie has debuted its first teaser trailer! Toei Animation recently celebrated the 20th Anniversary of the original Digimon Adventure series with not only a brand new TV series but a feature film bringing that original series to an end as well. It seems this was a successful venture for the company as now they will be branching out with not only a fresh new TV anime taking on a completely new generation of DigiDestined, but with a new movie revisiting the cast from the Digimon Adventure 02 generation as well.
Beauty & FashionComicBook

Marvel Releases Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing Teaser Trailer

Marvel just unveiled Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing during Spider-Man Day. The hero’s 60th anniversary is quickly approaching and the company wanted to do it big. All next year there is going to be a focus on your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man across games, shows, comics, fashion, and collectibles. Fans are wondering what else could be coming with this announcement. But, Marvel is keeping it broad until it’s time to unveil the entire package in 2022. Today has been nothing short of a Spidey love-fest as fans pour onto social media with their favorite memories, amazing cosplay, and general stories about the Wall-Crawler. Clearly, Marvel knew what day it was on the calendar and picked a day that would have everyone talking about Peter Parker (or Ben Reilly, or Miles Morales, or Gwen Stacy, or numerous others. Apologies to the Miguel O’Hara stans, I didn’t forget you.) Check out Marvel’s post for Beyond right here.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Y: The Last Man' Finally Has a Trailer Ahead of Premiere

The FX on Hulu series adaptation of Y: The Last Man is finally, finally happening. The network released the first trailer for the highly-anticipated post-apocalyptic science fiction series on Thursday. Y: The Last Man is based on the comic book series written by Brian K. Vaughan and art by Pia Guerra.
Movieswiltonbulletin.com

Billie Eilish Gets Animated for Disney+ Special Teaser Trailer

Billie Eilish becomes your moody Disney princess briefly in a new teaser for her upcoming Disney+ concert special Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. The special will feature songs from her new album and is set to premiere on September 3rd. Eilish’s Disney+ debut was co-directed by...
TV Serieshypebeast.com

Post-Apocalyptic Sci-Fi ‘Snowpiercer’ Confirmed for Season 4

Snowpiercer has officially been renewed for a fourth season by TNT. The announcement comes as the third season wraps up production, staying on track with the previous renewals which have come ahead of the premier of each prior season. Co-heads of the scripted original programming, Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain...

Comments / 0

Community Policy