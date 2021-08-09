Teaser Trailer: “Doom Patrol” S3

If you’ve been a Netflix user for a while, you probably remember when the streaming service’s original content was cheesy and low budget. Fortunately, those days are long gone. Netflix has become a powerhouse when it comes to releasing its own content. As a result, the company is now able to bring in A-List celebrities for their projects, and that’s exactly what they’ve done with the upcoming movie, Don’t Look Up. The film features a star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Lawrence. With a cast like that, even a bad movie would probably still manage to be okay. However, it looks like Don’t Look Up is going to be much more than just okay. Keep reading to find out what we learned from the trailer for Don’t Look Up.