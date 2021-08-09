Allgeier, Martin and Associates opens Tulsa office

Joplin-based Allgeier, Martin and Associates has opened a new office, this one in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

It is the company’s fifth location.

Allgeier, Martin provides engineering services for municipalities, counties, utilities, and more, and has been working with Oklahoma clients for decades. In a statement, the company said that the goal of the new office is to bring additional water and wastewater expertise closer to clients in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

It will be led by Robert “Wick” Warden, a professional engineer with 20 years’ experience, including specialized expertise in water and wastewater projects. He has a master’s degree in environmental engineering from Oklahoma State University and is working on his doctorate in biosystems and agricultural engineering.

Chris Erisman, first vice president of Allgeier, Martin, said in a statement: “Wick brings to Allgeier Martin a wealth of knowledge and experience in the water and wastewater process design field. His presence will further enhance our overall planning and design capabilities in this discipline as well as within the design-build arena. This addition to our Civil Division will allow us to focus more on Oklahoma and Arkansas and expand our footprint in that region. He will also be able to provide additional support and resources for our existing Missouri and Kansas clients.”

The company’s Tulsa office is located at 321 S. Boston Ave, Suite 300. Its phone number is 918-986-1731.

Allgeier, Martin and Associates last year acquired White River Engineering in Springfield, which offered civil engineering services for public and private infrastructure projects since 2004.

The company, based at 7231 E. 24th St. in Joplin, employs 130 people. It has served the region since 1954, and it has offices in Rolla and Kansas City.