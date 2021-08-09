Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joplin, MO

Allgeier, Martin and Associates opens Tulsa office

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 6 days ago

Joplin-based Allgeier, Martin and Associates has opened a new office, this one in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

It is the company’s fifth location.

Allgeier, Martin provides engineering services for municipalities, counties, utilities, and more, and has been working with Oklahoma clients for decades. In a statement, the company said that the goal of the new office is to bring additional water and wastewater expertise closer to clients in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

It will be led by Robert “Wick” Warden, a professional engineer with 20 years’ experience, including specialized expertise in water and wastewater projects. He has a master’s degree in environmental engineering from Oklahoma State University and is working on his doctorate in biosystems and agricultural engineering.

Chris Erisman, first vice president of Allgeier, Martin, said in a statement: “Wick brings to Allgeier Martin a wealth of knowledge and experience in the water and wastewater process design field. His presence will further enhance our overall planning and design capabilities in this discipline as well as within the design-build arena. This addition to our Civil Division will allow us to focus more on Oklahoma and Arkansas and expand our footprint in that region. He will also be able to provide additional support and resources for our existing Missouri and Kansas clients.”

The company’s Tulsa office is located at 321 S. Boston Ave, Suite 300. Its phone number is 918-986-1731.

Allgeier, Martin and Associates last year acquired White River Engineering in Springfield, which offered civil engineering services for public and private infrastructure projects since 2004.

The company, based at 7231 E. 24th St. in Joplin, employs 130 people. It has served the region since 1954, and it has offices in Rolla and Kansas City.

Comments / 0

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
278
Post
576K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rolla, MO
City
Springfield, MO
City
Joplin, MO
Joplin, MO
Business
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Missouri State
Local
Oklahoma Business
Tulsa, OK
Business
Local
Missouri Business
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Oklahoma State University#Infrastructure#Associates#Civil Division#White River Engineering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
Related
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Biden lifts SNAP benefits by 30% in historic move

The Biden administration on Monday announced a historic expansion to the nation’s food stamp program, a decision that will give more than 40 million Americans about 30% more to spend on groceries while racking up billions in costs to the program. "To set SNAP families up for success, we need...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden to address nation on chaos in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will return to the White House Monday to address the nation on the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, a day after the Taliban took control of the country. The White House says Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Trump battle over who's to blame for Afghanistan

The finger pointing over the fall of Afghanistan between President Biden and former President Trump is in full swing amid the chaotic scramble to get U.S. personnel and allies out of the country before a full Taliban takeover. Biden, who rarely mentions his predecessor, made a point of doing so...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll rises to 70 from Turkey floods, 47 reported missing

ISTANBUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Flash floods that swept through towns in Turkish Black Sea provinces have killed 70 people and emergency workers continue to search for 47 missing people, authorities said on Monday. The floods last week brought chaos as torrents of water tossed dozens of cars and heaps...

Comments / 0

Community Policy