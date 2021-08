Similar to the way that the summer heat gives way to fall foliage as we work our way through August and into September, so to do the movies we watch tend to shift gears away from the effects-driven bombast of a Free Guy or Black Widow, and into the character-driven pull of a meaty human drama. Netflix’s upcoming movie Worth very much appears to fall under that umbrella, a difficult conversation that’s still being had regarding financial compensation given to the families of the men and women who died during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. That, alone, compels us to watch Worth, but then you list off the cast, and you realize that this very much qualifies as a Must See in September. Check out the trailer above.