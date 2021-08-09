Cancel
Lizzo Teases Cardi B Feature on Upcoming Single 'Rumors' as She Returns to Twitter After Two Years

By Daniela Avila
Posted by 
People
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe "Rumors" are true … the duo we've all been waiting for is here!. On Monday, Lizzo, 33, revealed in an Instagram video that her upcoming single "Rumors" — set for release on Friday — will feature rapper Cardi B, 28. The Instagram video begins with Lizzo awaiting a FaceTime...

people.com

People

People

What you've heard is true: “Rumors” is the first single from Lizzo's new era, and it's a collaboration with Cardi B!. The song and video dropped just after midnight on Friday, August 13, and features the two women in glamorous Greco-Roman-inspired getups. Lizzo sings among painted pottery, then dances atop columns with her crew, until (a pregnant) Cardi pops in for her verse.

