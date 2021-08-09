3 Top Reddit Penny Stocks You Need to Know About

4 Hot Cloud Computing Stocks For Your Watchlist Now. Like it or not, the cloud computing industry continues to grow by the day. Accordingly, with the current shift towards digital workspaces, cloud computing stocks are also gaining traction in the stock market now. If anything, the demand, and possible use cases for cloud computing are rapidly increasing in our world today. Before we dive into the details, what exactly is this upcoming tech field might you ask? Well, in essence, cloud computing is a suite of computing services that can be delivered over the Internet or ‘the cloud’. This can range from data storage, networking, analytics, and database services among other computing functions.