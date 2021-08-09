Fla. Teen Hospitalized After Getting Bit by Unknown Marine Creature While Lobstering in Key Largo
A Florida teen is recovering in the hospital after officials say he was bitten by an unknown marine creature while lobstering off the coast of Key Largo. The incident unfolded on Saturday morning as the 15-year-old boy was trying to catch lobsters off his family's boat, Officer Bobby Dube, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, confirmed to The Miami Herald.people.com
