Huntington, WV

Mountain Health Network taps new CEO

By Lauren Jensik
beckershospitalreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuntington, W.Va.-based Mountain Health Network has selected Kevin Yingling, MD, as the health system's new CEO, effective Aug. 9. "As a highly skilled physician, Dr. Yingling offers unique skills and insights that are patient-first focused," Beth Hammers, chair of the board of directors for Cabell Huntington Hospital and Mountain Health Network, said in a news release. "As an experienced leader, he has held numerous clinical care and academic leadership roles in the Huntington medical community for over 25 years."

