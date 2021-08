LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s daily average of new COVID-19 cases has surged to the highest level in nearly three months over the past week. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,720 new COVID-19 illnesses from Saturday through Monday for a total of 913,220. The daily average of 906 new cases is an increase of about 150 per day from a week ago.