Catching up with local baseball stars in the minors: St. John's Scott Manea heats up in weekend series for Corpus Christi
There are plenty of local baseball players throughout Minor League Baseball, and Bill Ballou has updates on how they fared last week. Scott Manea (Shrewsbury, St. John’s) went 7 for 9 in consecutive games for Corpus Christi (Astros, AA) on Friday and Saturday versus San Antonio. For the week, Manea was 7 for 15 (.467) with four RBIs and is batting .471 for the month of August.www.telegram.com
