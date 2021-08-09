Cancel
Cumberland County, TN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Cumberland The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Cumberland County in Middle Tennessee * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 550 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fairfield Glade, or 11 miles northeast of Crossville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fairfield Glade and Slate Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Cumberland County, TN
Crossville, TN
Fairfield Glade, TN
Nashville, TN
