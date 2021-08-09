Special Weather Statement issued for Berks, Western Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Berks; Western Montgomery A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Berks and northwestern Montgomery Counties through 715 PM EDT At 649 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gilbertsville, or 15 miles east of Reading, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pottstown, Bally, Bechtelsville, Green Lane, Gilbertsville, Stowe, Boyertown, Sanatoga, Pottsgrove, Halfway House, South Pottstown and Kenilworth. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH