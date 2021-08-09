Cancel
Riverside County, CA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 17:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to normally dry washes which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid flooded washes and roadways. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR RIVERSIDE AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES At 512 PM PDT, Park staff reported flooding near the north entrance to the Park and in the Indian Cove area. Other locations in and near those areas likely have ongoing flooding. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, roadways and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include northwest portions of Joshua Tree National Park including the north entrance to the Park near 29 Palms. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

