With installations that reimagine tradition and highlight waste, the festival aims to showcase sustainability in one of the world’s most industrial nations. Design China Beijing returns in September for a fourth edition with the theme Nature, Nurture and Sustainable Beauty. The focus of Beijing’s four-day festival, organisers explain, will be sustainable materials and industrial research. It aims to showcase China’s “pivotal role” on the global design stage, the festival’s team says, bringing together both home-grown and international speakers, as well as a trade show of over 100 brands and designers under the umbrella of sustainability.