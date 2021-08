We were incredibly fortunate to grow up with access to an adorable camp on Kennebunk Pond in Lyman, Maine. My mom's family had it for generations and rebuilt it after the fires of 1947 that devastated 250,000 acres across Maine. We learned to swim, waterski, fish and generally love the water. As a young family, we even spent a full Maine winter up there, complete with chilly trips to the outhouse as the indoor bathroom was not added until many years later. It became the symbol for summertime fun and family. Nothing will ever replace those memories.