Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

North Carolina sports gambling bill clears another committee

By BRYAN ANDERSON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation to license and tax sports betting in North Carolina cleared another state Senate committee on Monday.

The proposal has drawn support from many Democrats and Republicans, overcoming concerns from others that the measure will increase the number of residents addicted to gambling. Approved by the finance committee last week, the bill still must clear two more Senate panels before heading to the floor for a full vote.

Sen. Jim Perry, a Lenoir County Republican and bill sponsor, said a small share of Americans are susceptible to becoming gambling addicts and that many of those with addictions may transfer their habits to another area. He’s previously noted it’s already easy for anyone to place an online bet and argues it makes sense to regulate these activities and generate revenue.

The Rev. Mark Creech, executive director of the Christian Action League of North Carolina, opposes the bill, arguing it will create new addicts and cause further harm for those who already suffer.

“The most predatory industry in the country purposefully targets and exploits the financially desperate and cultivates addition for profits,” Creech told lawmakers during the hearing.

Following a 2019 U.S. Supreme Court decision paving the way for legalized sports betting in all 50 states, interest from state lawmakers to set up a system has soared. At least 20 states and the District of Columbia offer sports betting, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

If the bill passes the Senate and House and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signs it into law, the North Carolina Education Lottery commission would issue 10 to 12 interactive sports wagering operator licenses.

Half of the net proceeds the state would collect from the licensees, including an 8% tax on gross revenues, would go toward a special fund to attract sporting events, while the remaining half would head to the state’s coffers. Under one version of the bill analyzed by the legislature’s fiscal staff, North Carolina would collect an estimated $8 to $24 million annually.

___

Follow Anderson on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BryanRAnderson.

___

Anderson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

532K+
Followers
298K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Senate Committee#Legislature#Ap#Democrats#Republicans#Americans#U S Supreme Court#House#Democratic#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Oak City, NCPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: North Carolina mayor dies after battling COVID-19

OAK CITY, N.C. (AP) — The mayor of a small North Carolina town has died from COVID-19, according to a town official. Oak City Town Clerk Vonetta Porter said Mayor William Stalls died on Sunday, WITN reported Monday. Mayor Pro Tem Sue Harrell, who will be sworn in as acting mayor at next month’s commissioners’ meeting, says Stalls had been in the hospital for three weeks.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Rhode Island reopens 2 COVID-19 testing sites

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is reopening two state-run COVID-19 testing sites Monday in response to increased demand. The testing sites at the Smithfield Veterans of Foreign Wars post and the Barrington Shopping Center will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends, the state Department of Health announced.
Montana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Planned Parenthood sues Montana over new abortion laws

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Planned Parenthood of Montana filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to block four new laws restricting access to abortion in the state before they take effect. The laws are set to take effect Oct. 1. They would ban abortion after 20 weeks of gestations; restrict access to medication abortion and ban access to medication abortion through telehealth; require abortion providers to ask patients if they would like to view an ultrasound; and prohibit insurance plans that cover abortion procedures from being offered on the federal exchange.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Associated Press

New York City set to begin requiring proof of vaccination

New York (AP) — New York City will begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday for anyone dining indoors at restaurants, works out at a gym or attends an indoor performance — an unprecedent move by the country’s largest city to help contain a virus that has wrought havoc on public life and to persuade more New Yorkers to get vaccinated.
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maine communities making plans to spend latest pandemic aid

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine municipalities and counties plan to spend American Rescue Plan Act funding on everything from bonuses for front-line workers to infrastructure projects. Allowed expenses include public health measures, hazard pay for public and private front-line workers, business grants, affordable housing, child care and other costs resulting...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Former FDA chief on the case for a more independent agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Stephen Hahn had been Food and Drug Administration commissioner for just seven weeks when COVID-19 was declared a public health emergency. A political newcomer, Hahn was plunged into a period of unprecedented turmoil at FDA, which was responsible for reviewing and authorizing tests, drugs and vaccines to fight the pandemic. His boss, President Donald Trump, pressured and even threatened FDA regulators to speed up the process.

Comments / 0

Community Policy