Care Flight loses crew quarters in Greenville; ambulance operating out of Taylorsville
The Indian Valley clinic and old hospital survived in Greenville, but the Care Flight/PDH ambulance crew quarters on Hot Springs Road was lost to the Dixie Fire last week. Care Flight Operations Manager Matt Brown wants to reassure everyone that despite the loss of its crew housing, Care Flight and PDH are committed to providing emergency care to those still in Indian Valley and for those that will return when it is safe to do so.www.plumasnews.com
