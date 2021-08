NILES, Ill. (CBS) — A warning has been issued in Niles, where a woman is out thousands of dollars and a place to live. And as CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported Tuesday, this woman is not the only one. Police have identified one specific house in Niles as a hotspot for rental scams affecting multiple victims. Niles police said detectives are working on multiple cases right now. The most recent victim as Jackie Clayborn, who is coming forward because she says enough is enough. “We don’t know what we’re going to do from here,” Clayborn said. Clayborn stood with her sister in front of the...