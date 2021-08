Four batters, four swings, three homers, five runs. It was this third-inning ambush that propelled the Mets into the lead against the team they had been chasing in the NL East. But by the end of a 5-2 win, they had swept the Washington Nationals and the two teams were deadlocked atop the standings — with momentum clearly on New York’s side. As it turned out, this thrilling series would set the tone for the remainder of the regular season.