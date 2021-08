Over the weekend, in a small ceremony officiated by his attorney, John Tiedjen married the sister of an Ohio man he’s accused of killing decades ago. “I love him obviously, if I didn’t love him I would not be sitting here with him,” Crystal Tiedjen, formerly Crystal Straus, told WEWS. In 1989, her new husband was convicted of murdering her brother, Brian McGary, for which Tiedjen spent 32 years behind bars.