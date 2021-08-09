Cancel
Denton County, TX

781 more coronavirus infections in Denton County

By Marshall Reid Staff Writer marshall.reid@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
 7 days ago
Buy Now People receive the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic at Denton ISD's LaGrone Advanced Technology Complex in May 2021, when shots were donated by a local doctor's office.  Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Public health officials confirmed Monday another 781 Denton County residents had been infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

That marked Denton County Public Health’s largest infection announcement on any day since Feb. 22, 2021.

Additionally, the number of people estimated to be actively infected rose Monday to 4,615. That’s the highest estimate in the county since April 8, 2021.

Just under 58% of Denton County residents at least 12 years of age were fully vaccinated by Monday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The same was true for less than 54% of the state’s population in the same demographic.

Nearly 46% of all new infected people confirmed Monday live in one of three parts of the county: 128 live in unincorporated Denton County, 121 live in Lewisville and 108 live in Denton.

All local school districts are still set to begin their respective school years fully in person over the next two weeks, with mask-wearing optional by state mandate, and the North Texas Fair and Rodeo is still scheduled to begin in Denton on Aug. 20.

Derrick Jackson, a spokesperson for Denton ISD, said there was no truth to rumors that school district officials might be planning to push back the first day of school from Thursday, Aug. 12.

He directed community members curious about district policies to Denton ISD’s health and safety protocols laid out on its website.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

