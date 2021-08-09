Cards place Kim (elbow) on injured list
It appears the left elbow ailment that resulted in Kwang Hyun Kim being granted nine days of rest between starts was worse than initially hoped. The Cardinals placed their left-handed starter on the injured list on Monday with left elbow inflammation, activating right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon off the IL in his place. After Kim returned from his rest to pitch against the Royals on Saturday, he said he had felt his elbow barking a little bit two starts prior -- on July 22 against the Cubs -- but the club believed some extended downtime could rid the issue.www.mlb.com
