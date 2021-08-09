Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cards place Kim (elbow) on injured list

MLB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears the left elbow ailment that resulted in Kwang Hyun Kim being granted nine days of rest between starts was worse than initially hoped. The Cardinals placed their left-handed starter on the injured list on Monday with left elbow inflammation, activating right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon off the IL in his place. After Kim returned from his rest to pitch against the Royals on Saturday, he said he had felt his elbow barking a little bit two starts prior -- on July 22 against the Cubs -- but the club believed some extended downtime could rid the issue.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miles Mikolas
Person
Jon Lester
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Royals#Cardinals#Il#Cubs#The Trade Deadline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Reportedly Suffers ‘Setback’ During Rehab For Red Sox

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Sunday provided great news and bad news for Red Sox injuries. Shortly after Alex Cora revealed Chris Sale will return next weekend, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reported that Kyle Schwarber recently suffered a setback while rehabbing his injured hamstring. Boston acquired Schwarber, out since early July with a hamstring injury, in a July 29 trade with the Washington Nationals.
MLBFanSided

Albert Pujols hits 2-run HR in place of injured Justin Turner (Video)

The Dodgers caught some bad luck with Justin Turner going out injured, but Albert Pujols softened the blow with a two-run homer as a pinch hitter. There’s good news and bad news for Dodgers fans. The bad news is Justin Turner appears to have picked up an injury. The good...
NFLthespun.com

Saints Reportedly Cut 2 Notable Players On Sunday

NFL teams across the league are trimming their rosters this weekend ahead of the 85-player deadline on Tuesday. The New Orleans Saints have reportedly cut a couple of notable veteran players in anticipation of the deadline. According to reports, the Saints have parted ways with veteran defensive lineman Noah Spence...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: This contract-swap trade could send Aroldis Chapman to Dodgers

The New York Yankees are stuck in moderate cost-consciousness mode right now with two hefty back-end bullpen contracts weighing them down. If you’re going to be monetarily stingy, you probably shouldn’t pay chunky millions to mid-30s relievers. Simply something you shouldn’t do. It would seem, though, that the Yankees are...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

WR Larry Fitzgerald heading back to Cardinals?

Nothing has officially changed as it pertains to the future of 11-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The veteran who turns 38 years old at the end of this month remains a free agent but, by all accounts, is welcome to re-sign with the Arizona Cardinals at any point assuming he wants to pursue winning a Super Bowl ring one last time.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants activate Tommy La Stella, place Anthony DeSclafani on injured list

The Giants announced they’ve reinstated infielder Tommy La Stella from the 60-day injured list, via Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Starter Anthony DeSclafani is going on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 3, with right shoulder fatigue. To open 40-man roster space for La Stella, reliever Conner Menez was designated for assignment.
MLBESPN

Red Sox place closer Matt Barnes on COVID-19 injured list

DETROIT --  The Boston Red Sox placed closer Matt Barnes on the COVID-19 injured list on Tuesday. Barnes is 5-2 with 23 saves and a 2.30 ERA, but hadn't pitched since a save against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 28. The right-hander was put into quarantine after showing symptoms at the team's hotel in Detroit, and is awaiting test results.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers place Josh Hader on COVID-19 injured list

The Brewers have placed lefty Josh Hader on the Covid-19-related injured list, per a club announcement. Newly added righty John Axford has been selected to the Major League roster in a corresponding move. The team did not specify whether Hader has tested positive or was a close contact. Individuals who test positive are subject to a 10-day quarantine, while close contacts are subject to seven-day absences.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Phillies place Andrew McCutchen, Vince Velasquez on injured list

The Phillies made a few roster moves prior to Monday night’s series opener against the Washington Nationals. Andrew McCutchen (left knee inflammation) and Vince Velasquez (right middle finger blister) have been placed on the 10-day injured list. They have also recalled Enyel De Los Santos from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and reinstated Andrew Knapp from the paternity list. McCutchen’s IL stint is retroactive to Aug. 1 while Velasquez’s is retroactive to July 31.
MLBallfans.co

Yankees place closer Aroldis Chapman on injured list because of elbow inflammation

The New York Yankees placed left-handed closer Aroldis Chapman on the injured list because of elbow inflammation prior to Saturday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. In a corresponding move, the Yankees recalled right-hander Nick Nelson from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Chapman, 33, had posted a 3.63 ERA (120 ERA+) and a 2.43...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Chase Anderson: Placed on injured list

Anderson was placed on the 10-day injured list with right triceps tendinitis Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 5. Anderson had a rough outing against the Nationals on Wednesday and allowed three home runs in four innings, and he'll miss at least one turn through the rotation after he was diagnosed with a triceps injury. The Phillies will be able to skip his scheduled start early next week since the team has a day off Monday, but they haven't announced who will take his place in the rotation if he misses more than the minimum of 10 days.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Jimmy Nelson Heads to Injured List with an Elbow Issue

Another day, another roster move for the defending world champion Los Angeles Dodgers. About an hour before first pitch on Wednesday, the club announced that right-hander Jimmy Nelson is heading to the injured list with elbow inflammation. In a corresponding move, lefty Darien Nunez rejoins the active roster after about a week with Triple-A OKC.
MLBMLB

CIN vs. PHI, Aug. 15: Odds, preview, prediction

TV: NBCS-PH Odds as of Sunday and via Bet365. The Reds meet the Phillies for the final time this regular season as they wrap up a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park. Sunday’s game will break the deadlock in the series after the teams split the first two games by identical 6-1 scores.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Place Jarren Duran On COVID-19 Related Injured List

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Red Sox Add Ex-Top Prospect, Fulfill Pitcher's Baseball 'Dream'. Jarren Duran is heading to the COVID-19 injured list. The Boston Red Sox announced Friday that the rookie outfielder has been placed on the COVID IL. The team...

Comments / 0

Community Policy